Transcript for Human smuggling spotted at the border

Maureen Steny images from the southern border is showing the horror of human smuggling. An apparent smuggler on the Mexican side drops a young girl off the border wall she plunges fourteen feet into the US side landing on her stomach. Moments later a second child. Those children only three in five years old are sisters from Ecuador that man is then seen running off with a second person. Back into Mexico authorities jumping in to help. After seen it all unfold live on a surveillance camera they rushed the girl to a hospital and contacted their mother who's here in the US. You're healthy. They're good. Their reading of an ad or you from that area near Al paso is now seen about a hundred unaccompanied minors across the border every day is eating on the order that constantly around being motto and just to make money no one gets about border without a coordinated and organized that hurt we tell any criminal Orkut has shown. Better manage and the lower people. Our Cecilia they got recently spoke to an official about how savvy smugglers can be. How organized are these numbers. Only in talking big I think because they're into the did you waters even before I am sure they know or air right now. Authorities in south Texas rescued this six month old girl after smugglers tossed her and her mother into the Rio Grande river the father from Honduras had he 3500 dollars to cross. Homeland Security secretary all of Honda may or kissed releasing a statement late Wednesday calling human smugglers behavior criminal and morally reprehensible. You're 181000 my children are now in US custody and more never tested positive for cooled in nineteen officials say port facilities are overcrowded. And you're not able to conduct their own coping testy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.