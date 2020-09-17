Transcript for Hurricane Sally leaves trail of destruction along Gulf Coast

Overnight Sally turning deadly. At least one person found dead after the powerful storms swept through the Gulf Coast Levy a trail of destruction. Mean just look at the sheer damage of this building. All second half ripped into the ground. Docs turning to drift Ford trees and Carolina snapped like twigs winds topped 100 miles per hour shearing off the steeple of this church evacuations could. Literally be in the thousands so it's going to be a long time folks I pressed to come out of this thing officials throughout the region race you know hundreds of people stranded by the rising floodwaters here in Jersey and firefighters have been going house fight game which house cutting through trees to reach those trapped. Did not expect that a lot of people aren't. It really was put this hurricane was and achieve the sheer force of the storm left many stunned that out just yet. There was shaking and it really was no water just rose who was coming straight down our street playlist or in. Through the cracks for the dollars that's why it was just flowing game ABC's senior meteorologist rob Marciano with a reporter Sally made landfall as a category two marine. The boy had just been relentless Eric doubt doubt that the color past the history editors Nubian. White that's what this storm surge that Marie. Traffic lights littering this street. From Pensacola to Panama City dozens of roads washed out. Where car either swept away when the road collapsed beneath it and a huge section of a major bridge swept away hamper construction barge slammed into it at buffet. Another barge forced into this family's back toward by the storm surge. The way into his theory is it that way for clients in union water was coming in all of their windows and doors. And I'm thinking and you know wicket in their stocking in the water wicket during. An Alabama counties under curfew overnight as officials try to assess the damage. It's it's I had been having we can't man district and it looked like the wars. Buildings along the coast stripped bare marinas and docs now in shambles all boats are beached hundreds of feet from the water. It administrative power water and I think well this vote was actually written. Everywhere but I doubt and now. Oh. Residents have more than the wind and rain to worry about. Yeah. This massive alligator with things linking to a neighborhood in Alabama the black we don't own not here. And now the big concern is flash flooding today across Atlanta and into the Carolinas.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.