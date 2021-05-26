Idaho couple charged with murder

Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell are facing multiple murder charges in the deaths of Lori's two children. ABC News’ Mona Kosar Abdi reports.
1:50 | 05/26/21

Idaho couple charged with murder

