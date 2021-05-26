Now Playing: Hero teacher discusses stopping middle school shooting

Now Playing: Special grand jury convened in Trump probe

Now Playing: Half of American adults now fully vaccinated

Now Playing: John Cena apologizes to China

Now Playing: Mothers of Black people killed by police on trauma and fighting for justice: Part 5

Now Playing: Police department in NJ could be model for police reform nationwide: Part 4

Now Playing: George Floyd’s death sparks movement to reimagine monuments, education: Part 3

Now Playing: Americans rally against police brutality in wake of George Floyd’s death: Part 2

Now Playing: Friends, family reflect on George Floyd’s life a year after his death: Part 1

Now Playing: Advocates say police reform must come on the federal level: Part 2

Now Playing: How a New Jersey police department has worked to build trust in the community: Part 1

Now Playing: Underdog Buster Douglas knocks out Mike Tyson: Part 11

Now Playing: Mike Tyson’s ex-wife Robin Givens sues him for $125 million: Part 10

Now Playing: Mike Tyson and Robin Givens are interviewed amid rumors: Part 9

Now Playing: Rumors begin to spread about troubles within Mike Tyson’s personal life: Part 8

Now Playing: As the world heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson falls in love: Part 7

Now Playing: Mike Tyson becomes one of the 1st boxers to receive big endorsement deals: Part 6

Now Playing: Mike Tyson rises to widespread fame in boxing world: Part 5