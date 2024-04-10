Impact of Arizona's near-total abortion ban

The Arizona Supreme Court upheld a law from 1864. The state's attorney general says she won't enforce the law. ABC News' Christiane Cordero reports.

April 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live