Transcript for Impact of coronavirus on jobs

Let's take a closer look at how workers across the country are being affected by this crisis ABC's a ring Sean looks at the industry's been hit the partisans are in good morning. Can't run and good morning nearly every industry's been hit and are being hit hard just imagine with so many people require stay home. Hotel industry's troubles ahead show our restaurants and car companies. And we found in some instances where people are trying to adapt fees an usual times they are still facing incredible hurdles. Doors of businesses in many cities now look like this held together by chains many restaurants are closed except for takeout and deliveries. That thought hey how they've been around not over ten people but not enough calls are coming in. Like nine period. From now. Our valued to a delivers more than seven million jobs are now at risk at restaurants and bars across the country and in the travel industry. Five million jobs are at risk travel spending is now expected to drop by 355. Billion dollars this year. And in pac six times worse than after nine allowed it. Hotel chains like Marriott planning to furlough tens of thousands of employees. And GM and Fiat Chrysler now have agreed to a rotating partial shutdown of their facilities. But it's small business is being hit the most. Kelly's mayors promising no fee loans for up to 2000 businesses. Despite the pain he says the shutdowns are working. Social distancing saves lives so thank you all for being life savers backing you work some business owners making the most of it. This restaurant turned into week grocery store packaging the sauce is some of our because the items like he had a couple of not an abrupt leaning. So that people could actually. Cook at home. And AC you heard that last restaurant owner he is trying really hard to think outside the box and try to adapt but get this yet to lay off not only employees. And then over in a theater district another diner owner says his business is down not only 5%. At owner says he needs help. He needs help and now that is tough to hear answering thank you.

