24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Inside the world of underground wrestling

Meet the men and women who make up the &quot;underground world&quot; of arm wrestling in New York City! ABC News' Will Ganss put himself to the test.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live