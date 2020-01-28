Transcript for Investigation into tragic helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others

We begin with new details about the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant. Investigators are describing the crash site as devastating. Be confirmed the pilot was trying to climb above a layer of clouds just before the crash over. I the Empire State Building with a lit up and the colors of the Los Angeles Lakers as Kobe Bryant's fans admirers and former teammates came together to more. Overnight emotions running high as the MB paid tribute to their fallen star. Players taking a moment of silence hugging and crying as the world mourns Kobe Bryant. And the eight others killed in Sunday's helicopter crash. This impact is so many families and there is husband who lost their ways why is lost their husbands. Parents lost their children. Fellow Laker LeBron James breaking his silence Monday posting photos of the two along with the caption. I'm heartbroken and devastated my brother adding I promise U I'll continue your legacy man. All secure neo dedicated an entire hour of his park cast to his former teammate. You won't believe some. Please don't truth improved drew who's the true. This as we learn more about the final moments of that fateful flight. We know that Brian is chopper departed Orange County at 906 AM heading to his daughter's basketball game at 920 the aircraft circle near Burbank in a holding pattern. About sixteen minutes. At 944 witnesses reported hearing a helicopter flying very low in air traffic controllers informed the pilot he can't detect him on radar. You recollect crater still too low level wells hurled by a song at this time. The aircraft and apparently accelerated rapidly before slamming into a canyon near Calabasas. And 9:45 AM. The FBI now on the scene alongside the NTSB officials are asking for photos of the area at the time of the crash. As they sift through the debris in search of answers. Should the pilot have Ben flying in that in the fog and we look at whether. And will have to determine that at some point. We need to consider whether obviously it's a potential causal or contributing factor but we do you have hard data that shows this helicopter. With street level. And twenty seconds later it was impacting the ground. The answers to the strategy lie in the last twenty seconds of data the we have on this mishap. Among those killed Bryant's thirteen year old daughter Gianna her tea made Alyssa. And her parents John and carry out to belly also on board assistant basketball coach and mother of three Christina malls there until child their mommies. The longer witness her husband says the couple's daughter was supposed to be on board but couldn't go because she was sick. She cried and useful spill on the flight lesson though you or. So you weren't. You were not meant to be on their flight. The pilot of the aircraft eras of Bonnie and the company met trained him says he had two decades of experience. According to Bryant's former pilot he was very selective about who he would allow in the cockpit of his helicopter. Which he started using to give him more time at home ahead after out away. Racket steel train and focus or in the craft. But still not compromise Stanton. People Magazine reports Kobe Bryant made a deal with his wife that he would never fly by helicopter at the same time.

