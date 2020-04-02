Transcript for Iowa caucus results on hold

We begin with a breaking news from Iowa caucus results are on hold this morning the problems for the vote count. They Iowa Democratic Party is blaming inconsistencies. They expect to release the results later today after they may annually verify the data. And investigate issues with a mobile app used to report vote. SaaS of the campaigns express frustrations. The candidates took victory lap support heading to New Hampshire. ABC's NFL rocket harboring begins our coverage from the Moines and that's good morning. Good morning Kenneth and Elizabeth we still don't know who won the Iowa Caucuses the campaigns and their supporters have been waiting for hours. And I would Democratic Party is struggling to explain the delay. Overnight it frustration. From campaigns and their supporters. Okay. So much don't listen. It is too close to call some have got to tell you what I do know. And Iowa Democratic Party not releasing any results saying in a statement they're worried about quality checks into inconsistencies. Out of make sure they're very careful deliberations. Any cases are. Aren't cases going to be close the hold up raising questions about the view actually used this cycle to report results but the party insisting the problem is not the results of Annie hacked or intrusion now Latin thing. We are punching above our way. ABC news learning officials are now hand counting the results but the complication is adding a new player of doubt to an already uncertain primary season there was no clear front runner in Iowa. Joseph Biden Bernie Sanders Elizabeth Warren and. I have a good feeling we're going to be doing very very well. The biting campaign indicating they may not trust the party writing in a statement. We believe that the campaigns deserve a full explanations and relevant information regarding the methods of quality control you are employing. An opportunity to respond before any official results are released. And they campaigns are now moving on to New Hampshire which votes in a week he Iowa Democratic Party says it will release the results today. Kenneth and all of the best and we will be watching. Our and that's they're the more you think you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.