Transcript for Ivanka Trump's personal email account under scrutiny

We turn to the new controversy brewing in Washington surrounding the use of a personal email account for government business. But doesn't involve Hillary Clinton this time it involves president Trump's daughter of Volga and this morning her legal team is responding. This morning the first daughter is facing questions following a bombshell report from the Washington Post. Revealing a vodka trump violated federal records rules after using her personal email account for official White House business. A bongo who is a presidential advisor reportedly sent hundreds of messages from her private email discussing government related. And her assistants while many of the messages related to scheduling and travel details of the post reports that nearly 100 emails discussed policies and official business. The scandal there's obvious similarities to the controversy over Hillary Clinton's misuse of private email. And initiated presidents against Clinton on the campaign trail this is the biggest political scandals is Watergate this big care. Then Watergate and still criticizes. Crooked Hillary Clinton. Overnight a spokesperson for a bunker claimed trump was unaware she was not supposed to use her personal email when she first joined the president's team. It made it clear that no classified information was ever shared writing in a statement. When concerns were raised miss trump reviewed and verified her email used with White House counsel and explained the issue to congressional leaders. And about his legal team vague knowledge is her use of personal email that says that this alleged violation is nothing like what Hillary Clinton was accused of because trump didn't use a personal server and never deleted any of the emails.

