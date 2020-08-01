Transcript for ‘Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time’ recap

Jane what is Philadelphia. Yeah. Yeah no need to rub it and he didn't take long for the competition to heat up in jeopardy is greatest of all time tournament game's best players James holds our. Ken Jennings and Brad writer. Joining Al extra back for Nightline which of these three. Is the best for the special turning to guys play two games each night and whoever has the highest combined amount a points at the end of the night wins the match. The first player to three matches wins a million bucks and the title of goat. Our the greatest of all time fans dropping everything to shooting. I canceled plans to be home in time for the Astec jeopardy go to game and I am not ashamed affectionately calling it. Nerd Super Bowl let's start with the dancing with his ours for 16100 answer. Who is fronts keep. No roots group Gordy Potemkin. Bloody night one Brad fumbling those daily doubles not once but three times. I got a bit 28 hundreds gonna come in one of these times but I'll say who would shop also now who is William chains. Brad coming in third for both games but the competition between jeopardy James in jeopardy Jennings was fierce. When residents should he be graffiti treating yes. What is Lewis and Clark Clifford. Owed debts you got it. It came down to the wire candy in the lead James risking it all in final jeopardy to catch him came up with Schumacher Ellicott happy I am about it yeah. So what's at an off 200 points shy. And that means that Ken Jennings has won the for. And might have won but fans agree Alex trip back is the real and BP. Enjoying this moment in particular. Hey David. I made you a bitch and mixed state to play on this only item. Wall Aaliyah and floods that blew up on Twitter but they also made note of the contestants touching gesture. All three wore purple ribbons in support to back who is currently fighting. Pancreatic cancer. Greatest all time tournament continues tonight same time saintly we must have gotten a purple memo. As electrical or what you got yours or act happens you get back get purple they view it was getting more noble game I love life. Patrick how because did you get right I. Hot. Hot hot. Say it I think it right and jeopardy James shook. Well I think you still can't change it then yeah and then the other guys it's taser game as well because they were all going all the way yen and I'm surrender. Are you gonna show up a play or not he. Yeah that there are guys who know him well he's arrogant guy got you know get getting he's jeopardy gains that there I mean before. Obviously we leave you know there God's Aberdeen James here gotten seventy days he really sad that. Guy. Having 200 dollars. Yeah Joseph Biden and.

