-
Now Playing: Teen who lost leg, fingers in shark attack describes the moment she was bitten
-
Now Playing: Great white shark spotted in New Jersey
-
Now Playing: Teenager who survived shark attack speaks out
-
Now Playing: Navy SEAL is on trial for murder, war crimes
-
Now Playing: Acting Secretary of Defense resigns
-
Now Playing: Trump launches 2020 campaign
-
Now Playing: Acrobat preps for high-wire walk
-
Now Playing: New Jersey fishermen spot shark
-
Now Playing: 1,000 more troops headed to Middle East
-
Now Playing: Suspect in Dallas court shooting identified
-
Now Playing: 10-year-old climbs El Capitan at Yosemite
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette' week 5, part 2 recap
-
Now Playing: How to spot 'deepfake' videos
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'Men in Black: International' and 'Shaft'
-
Now Playing: Last-minute Father's Day gift ideas
-
Now Playing: Toronto wins NBA title
-
Now Playing: St. Louis beats Boston to win 2019 Stanley Cup
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette': Week 4 recap
-
Now Playing: Trump visits Normandy for 75th anniversary of D-Day