Transcript for Jessica Simpson’s struggle

Turned out to actress and singer Jessica Simpson revealing her struggle with addiction she says she hit rock bottom on Halloween when she started drinking early in the morning. There was so drunk she couldn't Dresser kids. This morning Jessica Simpson long known as the bubbly blonde with a big personality. He's opening up in a powerful new memoir entitled. Open. The 39 year old revealing for the first time she was sexually abused as a child. And as her fame grew over the year's she says she started to self medicate. She talks about also how she started ten nun and her her pain there's a lot of emotional pain and anxiety. That stemmed from that. And that she used alcohol and stimulants to numb herself. The mother of three says she hit rock bottom on Halloween 2017. Writing in the book. It was 7:30 in the morning and I already how to drink later in the Astor to get their kids dressed in their costumes. She confesses she went to her room instead. And took an Ambien because she quote was terrified of letting them see me and that she writing I am ashamed to say that I don't know who got them into their costumes that night. Simpson says the next morning I slept in afraid to see them afraid I have failed them. I hit until they laughed then drank. Now the star says she's been sober since November 2017. Writing. I was mad at that bottle how it allowed meet ST complacent and none. Said to me I want to be that girl on newlyweds again. The one that you know that people related to. So I really think she can do that and that's really the message of her book to us to help. Inspire others. Simpson says she's hoping by talking about her life experience. She can help others who are struggling.

