Transcript for Joe Biden’s tax pledge

Biden is pledging no new taxes for some Americans if he's elected this comes as tax policy is taking on. Added significance in this election with the economic crisis tied to the pandemic. And more than thirty million Americans on unemployment although Biden has been leading in the polls. Stumbles so voters have more confidence in president from when it comes to handling the economy. The Biden says he will not raise taxes on Americans making last spend 400000. Dollars a year. It's about time they start paying a fair share of the economic responsibility we have. Who very wealthy should pay its fair share corporations should pay a fair share. This is about everybody paying their fair share so no new taxes 400000 dollars in taxes there would be no need for any is it Smart to tax businesses while you're trying to recover. It's Smart to tax businesses and in fact are making excessive amounts of money you pay no taxes. And Biden also said taxes will not be raised on small businesses that employ fewer than fifty people Republicans fired back. Arguing that Biden's current tax proposals would in fact raise taxes and taxes and Biden also addressed recent attacks on his age he is 77 years old. But told David near that he would absolutely be open to a second term if he's elected.

