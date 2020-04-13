Transcript for Keeping your finances in good health during the pandemic

As Kobe nineteen impacts physical health around the globe. Non political news founder Vieira Gibbons weighs in on the impact on americans' financial health in uncertain times. All these ripple effects happening from the corona virus and people are extremely nervous about their jobs if they have if there he EVP still outlook. I mean this is what it's come into if you if you haven't lost your job your bracing for potentially losing your job to pick are extremely nervous. Luckily it's not all bad it is how could what the Fed is doing help. Consumers is there a silver lining there is an upside to what the Fed is doing to me for example mortgage rates so they live a lockstep with the Fed they're extremely low right now if you look at the thirty year fixed rate mortgage it's a little above 3%. The fifteen year fixed rate mortgage is a little bit Paulo 3% they have thirteen million Americans if they were to refinance their loans now. Thirty year fixed rate loan they would save 270 dollars a month the next thing to consider student loans student loan rates to are coming down if you look at private loan rates as low as one point 9% see you might want to consider refinancing their eyes as well. At the very least you should go in and have a conversation we've your lender or call your lender. Just to see if that's the right thing for you in your situation they may have other ideas for you they may give you break in other ways that we haven't yet seen. Carrying a little more credit card debt than you're comfortable with. Good news there till if you. Are carrying quite a bit of credit card debt as a lot of house sold far. It might be the time now just to look for current it has a 0% APR and do a balance transfer that's your best course of action. Some things to consider at least for the time being so how long can the government just continue to. You know pumped money or throw money at things to help. Back in unison definitely mean the government can print money indefinitely pump money into the economy indefinitely. The problem here though is it may not necessarily solve our problems because this is not a financial crisis like we saw in 2008 this is not a crisis like we saw after nine elevenths. It's a completely different type of crisis it's a health crisis it's a pandemic so we don't really know what the cure as. I think to beer there so she says that the Fed's cuts will stay at near zero until the economy shows signs of stabilizing. So this advice you guys should hold for at least the time being. Thank you well have you know you really take a look at this we say it's for people also these steps are for those Americans who. The money is really tight. But for those who are also still getting a steady paycheck they're taking advantage of what's happening right now with lowering mortgage rates. Taking advantage of I think that they can do car insurance even you know we mention that last week in the fact that people are calling their car insurance company and saying what can you do. To lower my monthly payment into the taking advantage. That was and I made Kenneth is basically even if you're not in the position to buy right now. You just want to talk to your credit card company if you wanna talk to your mobile provider and is asked them what they can do for you right now. And let us cigarettes gave its count of these strategic. I have a plan.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.