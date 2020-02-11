Transcript for Kids News Now: Elections

What do you guys know now the election your body not on the upcoming. War action. Or. Or. He's on it is wedded to beat you feel like. You were. Bank angle. And local. I'm very but it makes few people protect zone. And yeah. Your speech. There are asked and ends. Q and now we act she asks. To anybody has been really tough year for a lot of well ray eat. Being done to society. And our own. People hanging. The election is stressing a lot of our. Show. You guys duty she. Oh. The Adam loved. They. Asked for and yeah. It would not. Digital drop. Since when he's not a tough year right for a lot of people they're. Lucky sick. It is over it is what it even doing to state happy twenty. Oh yeah they didn't call. On. Any. Clark me. What did you think of then president the first presidential. Are you decided yeah. Come appearance EE EE EU on by presidential debate stage. Oh. Moving progress. On that. He. All means get us told me that they are looking forward to voting about a decade from now you guys. Pretty informed electorate split right now that let him her. Aaron my first election I voted from my favorite video on terror around the.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.