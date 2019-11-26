Transcript for Kids News Now: Thanksgiving edition

Thanksgiving. Is right around the corner. As you guys now. Are you excited for Thanksgiving pandering. A. Look at some ancient look cool looking like a lot of news Patrick who is I think he asked. Get away Thanksgiving to you. Still hasn't felt terror wrongful to spend time with my soul my old. Are you excited about natter. I'm looking good defense this OK who got. The royal birth blood. Might stop the iconic. So let's say our. We're gonna have a Thanksgiving dinner for our friends and our Fam is okay. Let's make the menu right now what are we putting on the main. Gabriel theater of that beautiful Brad Allison kinds. Corn on the cob love it heats that classic Thanksgiving this. Can't. Think giving as bass that's basically fabric family. Heat perfect PLO. The French. Fish fish. Yeah. I have yet to hear his leaning on my favorite things now food. And I'm ordeal. Forty year I grew like. This is at the movie theater. The three to cancel Thanksgiving dinner and though there. Carpet about that at. Latin clinical. It classic well OK so on Thanksgiving a lot of people watch football are you guys football people. Well now don't think you can behind me. My people are behind. You can't seem like out. I kicked the law. If you're watching football they say close the referee threw a flag or there's a flag on the play who knows what that homeland. Home run home run. I have no I do. The Thanksgiving of the day about giving thanks so let's go down the line and say what we're thankful for this year ankle form of the world claims. Okay your family of course is pulled it. Because both careful and think what will. Luke he asked what are you thankful for Ida. Apparently for these parents like a little left that. Matty. Family. Gabriel or apparel. Have already passed rural. And Ronald burn rule. From home plus apple falls school. Fax. Well covered every I now write as always I'm getting people to bases independent Manhattan for having us into my little buddies there. For skipping recess to hang out with something they are predatory behavior I would view that event ultimately right yeah. I think it clobber the right fielder Brian ability Horry doesn't mean yeah you've been a trip to the movie theater yeah right. It. I love I love variance is a family this gives us party so I love gives them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.