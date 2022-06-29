Killings of Muslim men may be linked, police say

Police in Albuquerque said they were investigating a possible link in the killings of four Muslim men. ABC News' Andrew Dymburt has details on the car authorities are seeking.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live