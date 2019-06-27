Transcript for 1-on-1 with Kim Petras

Also taking the stage at this weekend celebrations is a rising star who is quickly becoming an inspiration to many. Our own look and sat down with Kent actress and joins us now. With more and she's incredible well she is so good it inspiration certainly to everyone celebrating. This pride month and as far as her music goes can catcher started out writing songs for Fergie Joseph Joseph. But now on the eve of her next big solo project it's undeniable. Kim patches is a pop star in her own right. Kim pensions in the middle of it sold out world tour. Might just be the next pop princess. I'm very much the Lady Gaga meanwhile are being like another club another another cloud. Another club. Clean that is totally been it is this hot yet what is it about your music peeping folks connect he's so strongly. I do think it's because I think I put an emotion. Ferris I really feel like I and make people feel something for myself it's nothing that's like the for a and her newest project is no exception. TT. Let's talk do you music the clarity project yes I'm an economy that has a big hug and everything else it started out with. Being pipe broke and feeling kinda lost and so I went into the studio and wrote all these songs. About about that and and that evolved. Into me kind of figuring out that that's. All and he needs to do it's the following any and so I got to clarity in until I was lake. I got this and and I'm I'm fine. Jumping singles from the new projects every week leading up to today's. In securing her spot on England's lot of nice new music Friday and Apple's best in the weak lately is over until her. And time. And yeah. Eight Kim's racked up more than a 140 million streams globally. Apple gives music climbs the charts keeping her path towards mainstream pop star status. She remains an inspiration to many in the LT PTQ plus community. Kim undergoing gender confirmation surgery at age 61. Of very few trends celebrities and such a global stage what described T. Everything I'm transgender I've been a part of that LG BTQ community since I was a kid. It just means I'm reading how far we've come remembering people that opened the door for all the doors for all of us so we can live the way we live now. Her message to younger members of the queer community. As positive and upbeat as her music. The FI can do you can do that I guess that's what I would say. And you couldn't believe what ever you on being no matter your gender undermining of sexuality you know when your ethnicity in Atlanta like I. Truly link. And is historically scared of the month Taylor agreeing to a bright beams of lightning round picks LG BTQ and today went through. What song. Everybody's project playlist. Strong enough nice day. Have anyone in the world to your pride runs. What three people would you invite to join him or pull off a ring on. And I Naomi Campbell. Oh my hobby yes that brings a whole another level but and that Bihac I would certain guys the most as I did yeah free cards. Who has the most fabulous sense of style. We are. The deadly quarter aquarium beyonce had Sasha fierce Miley has actually know what would your Alter egos and name the does that's more. That's really I kept her music her message hitting all the right notes this night. Then go to Berlin Andrea yes the what his. Ending an out and it. Yeah and since this month isn't only about people in the. LG BTQ coming community I asked him what it means or her to be a good ally and her advice is one educate yourself on queer issues and to. Stand up speak up and show up when you see in fact this great greed. Tips and advice she's a trademarked that shot job it's cooler yeah a million ready for. I don't back to your bag of good news there at and will about being a good ally in a great message from her oh yeah so about it.

