-
Now Playing: Top picks from this year’s Consumer Electronics Show
-
Now Playing: Big tech bosses called before Congress
-
Now Playing: Gen Z vs. the establishment
-
Now Playing: Cookbook author Jake Cohen shares how to make everything bagel seasoning
-
Now Playing: IT Cosmetics founder Jamie Kern Lima talks about her new book
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on delicious food from small businesses
-
Now Playing: How travel journalist paid off $30,000 in student debt
-
Now Playing: Making HERstory
-
Now Playing: First female class of Eagle Scouts honored virtually
-
Now Playing: Texas residents come together amid devastating conditions
-
Now Playing: Creating incredible dishes from basic pantry items
-
Now Playing: 'Black Girl Ventures' focuses on supporting Black businesses year-round
-
Now Playing: Deals & Steals on cold weather solutions
-
Now Playing: A conversation with Black women: Self-care: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Get this cat on ESPN, now
-
Now Playing: DeVon Franklin on finding faith during hardship
-
Now Playing: Meet the 1st plus-sized model on Versace runway
-
Now Playing: 7-year-old golf genius scores hole-in-one with epic trick shots
-
Now Playing: Single moms struggle with housing, childcare, employment in pandemic