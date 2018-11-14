Transcript for First lady calls for deputy national security adviser's firing

We turn outs of the White House and new evidence of a growing power struggle involving everyone from First Lady money at trump to chief of staff. John Kelly in a stunning moment the First Lady called for a senior White House aide to be fired. At the very moment that aid was seen with the president yesterday ABC's Kenneth mode and has the latest on what may be happening next good morning Kenneth. Good morning when there's no surprise or secret the spouse of a president has some type of imports. On his staff but it's highly unusual fort all play out so publicly. This morning from the east wing of the White House First Lady Maloney dipped from freer and public call for the firing of your Ricardo el. The deputy national security advisor was seen smiling yesterday behind president trump at an event an hour later this statement from the first lady's spokeswoman on record L. It is the position of the officer the First Lady that she no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House sources in the west wing toll BC news the feud stems from mrs. Trump's first solo trip to Africa last month. The First Lady irritated with Ricardo until she had treated her staff disrespectful way. On that trip ABC's Tom yeah Thomas spoke with the First Lady about the people surrounding the president it's very difficult. Times because I'm so easy leaving my knee my coffees I don't wrecking ball he can rest coming do you think there's still people there that he can't trust him. The Wall Street Journal reports the first what is office believes Ricardo recruited by national security advisor John Bolton was behind negative stories. Its class with secretary of defense James Mattis who was asked about Ricardo I don't comment on the staffing. Issues those leaders staffing issues come as the president considers another shakeup. I pray sources say trust is working as a possible replacement for chief of staff John Kelly. He's prepared to remove Department of Homeland Security secretary cures the Nielsen. The timeline for staff shake up remains unclear for now Ricardo still has her job at the White House in the National Security Council have not commented. By the potential departures Linda Condace. Tenet boat and thank you.

