Transcript for New laws in the new year

Well it is day two of 2019 which means. There's New Year's resolutions are out to but some new laws are already taking a back around yeah that's right. And UK already know about the pet store banning California or the new fashion options for hunters and Illinois. But there are few others that could mean some good news for you. The stroke of midnight didn't just bring the new year it also ushered in good news for hourly employees across the country. More than twenty states increasing their minimum wage and to when he nineteen. With about seventeen million Americans receiving pay bonds the impact is incredible it's really economic justice the entire West Coast now paying workers at least eleven dollars an hour and New York City jacking hourly wages up to fifteen dollars. Hopefully things will even out. But it definitely. Do you can't have quality employees who don't pay them. The slew of new laws also bringing new opportunities for some. Former felons in Florida and Nevada or regain voting rights laws going into effect that allow felons who have met certain requirements to head to the polls in the next election New York City is allowing residents to change their birth certificate to show the identify as gender acts. And a new statewide law in California now allow citizens to choose a third gender option on their driver's licenses. The Golden State also passing the law to crack down on puppy mills. Pet stores now required to sell rescue animals and safety laws in Illinois now allowing hunters to Wear pink bests in addition to the traditional neon orange. But it's not just the adults that have to follow new rules while kids in Arizona are enjoying an extra recess each day. Students and Ohio have to start practicing their cursed the Buckeye State now requires all students to know the script by fifth grade. I have a confession to make too. Not so that broke out better not say it no doubt note telling but it better not let me get America's you can't write or cursed known and an OK I can't. I used to be able to I just haven't practiced yet out. Just get out how this person because what you stop doing it took a long and lost art form. I'll ask what's that's not person doesn't. Not curse upon you why and all. An old an annoyance I am judging so hard you know what can this person or my curse it is beautiful I know you guys can't see that home. But to me it was here you should I I am a person of writer I know you can't see it that well but. Okay what it is trash he tried to present in other words it added arts that is not that's. That is part it's my signature along a lot its signature you can get away at this but I will say not. That's legal I think I think Senseo.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.