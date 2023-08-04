Lizzo speaks out after harassment and body-shaming suit

The singer calls the lawsuit from three former dancers “outrageous.” But the former dancers are standing by their claims. ABC News’ Lionel Moise reports.

August 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live