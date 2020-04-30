Transcript for Los Angeles offers free coronavirus testing for residents

This morning Los Angeles is the first major US city offering a free corona virus tests to every residents. If you think you might have Covert nineteen what the reassurance that you don't you've been around people that you have seen with symptoms get a test. We can do it. Mayor Eric Garcetti says everyone in LA county more than ten million people. Can now get it test even people without symptoms prior to the announcement testing at 34 sides around LA had been restricted to those who were symptomatic health experts have set a major ramp up in testing is needed to reopen the country nationwide the US has now run five point seven million cope in nineteen tests. On Tuesday the president said the US will hit five million tests per day very soon as the. Well we're going to be there very soon. If you look at the numbers it could be that we're getting very close. They yesterday the president seemed to walk back that assertion somebody's had a thrown out five million I didn't say five million somebody. Said five million I think it might have been the Harvard report there was a report from Harvard. And they said five million years what we will be there but I didn't say it. Meanwhile president Tran says he will ending his months long confinement at the White House next week when he visits Arizona to meet with business leaders Kenneth and Mona.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.