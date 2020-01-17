Transcript for Looking for love in 2020

It's funny to money and if you're focusing on finding love this year forget cupid. He joins got the man with the plan. So let's talk about love Christopher Marlowe. He's a relationship expert and heartbreak coach with hundreds of thousands of integration followers and tips to finding that real life happily ever after in funny one. Who let them cool but you can't just get to the fairy tale ending. It first starts with. Are you in a position emotionally mentally we've missed her two to receive. Or give so how do you know. That you're ready I would say when you no longer have thoughts of your X number one in your in the state motion where you're ready. Two to follow him what are some of the concrete things. You can do to make sure that your accident not a part of your life anymore so you have to detox from acts I'm talking about social media a lot of them delete them. Everybody because you want sue position yourself. The success he Sharon says the acts detox includes physical items to. We gotta get rid issues. I can't a conservative issues that then he brought me you're the clothes that she brought me yeah you do because that's still a piece of once your detox and you've left your acts and all that drama and when he nineteen then you're ready to meet someone. He joins tips for attracting the right person they look approachable. Look approachable look laughable enjoy your life and look without looking. Go out more. Explore. You know say you know what I'm were networking events. You know I like to elect the shop and go to shop in the north shop let me do some things in my let me get up the house and once you do land the date. I would say the number one thing to understand is that dating is gathering information so ticket take a step back. Take a deep breath ladies and gentlemen. That's the right questions. Warned we wanna going next with three years we do you see yourself. Do we share the same values the what if those values don't lineup. Don't try to call in the red flags like. Because a lot of was we see the red flags right but we try to paint it white to meet our needs and finally the romance resolution to avoid in the new year. Saying you'll have a move by a specific date. Not the for the times that. Just say when he plays of the month this year you know and it rule. Comments any comments if love doesn't come it's OK and again that they so love myself. Bank's key short aunt Cathy Fiorello for haven't. That it aggregates them.

