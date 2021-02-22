Transcript for Making HERstory

We're about to celebrate the inaugural class of female eagle scouts. Welcome to be the change. Even the namesake mascot joining the celebration on Sunday night as scouts BS say welcomed its. First class of female eagle scouts it wasn't just about me I also wanted to prove to other girl's. For the first time in its 111 year history young women following in the footsteps of eagle scouts like Neil Armstrong Steven Spielberg. And president Gerald Ford your work hard you have to do so much work to gets weary we are nearly 1000 young women from across the country. Making her surgery over the weekend. The fact that I can help lead and I can help recruit and I can show girls like in the face of adversity you arch rom were more than capable in your morning qualified. If it it's a really great feeling. Collectively they've earned roughly 30000. Merit badges and provided an estimated 130000. Hours of community service. Becoming an eagle scout is no small feat. In fact only six per cent of scouts have ever done it this morning April bullet not only joins that elite group of scouts. I had to do it and I got through it but she joins a family tradition that she never thought possible. Mike Graham and his brother. And then my step dad and his three Brothers and and my older brother. Each of these young women have taken on community leadership roles within their troop and their community organized a large community service project. And earned a minimum of 21 merit badges this inaugural class proving that maybe there should be a badge for shattering glass ceilings also. I was always told. Not allowed to and then it opened up and I was like you know why yes I am I am allowed to be here I belong here. What newly inducted eagle scout Isabella Tony earned all 137. Merit badges from fingerprinting to welding to Whitewater rafting. A great example for the 140000. Young women in scouts PSA. Who also hoped to become an eagle scout one day. Will I see that resonate hired a hired go round the world.

