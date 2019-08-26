Transcript for The making of a 4-legged hero

It's almost like having a baby cut that's paid out did you finding out what kind of you know whether the gap girl replied. Now it's a lot of emotions. For anyone bringing home a dog for the first time this happy day for Carol and John Paul Bowman it was life changing. When she was just 27 years old married and working as a dental I tennis Caroline took which he thought would be a routine trip to the eye doctor. YE went to get contact lenses and the doctor said there's something guy one on in the back of your eyes. Carolyn diagnosed with red Knight is pigment Sosa a degenerative disease that would cause him to lose their days in overtime which is why Caroline came to the guide dog foundation for help. An organization providing guy ducks training and support to people would visual impairments all at no cost. It's also where Caroline met her first ever guide dog. Coming here to. To get my guide dog was probably the best thing that really ever happened to me that. Meeting with the long time coming. The future guide dog pups all born right here on the GDF's ten acre campus in Smithtown Long Island. And training starts almost as soon as these clubs can wag their tails. At three to four weeks old is when we start. At about eight weeks all of them there off TU it there volunteer puppy raiser. During that Condit work on basic training responding to positive reinforcement and making good decisions. Great decision that a feature guide that can't be beat Keane is to avoid distractions like ignoring bubbly reporters announcing tennis balls. Am once the cop or stock at that point turns fourteen to eighteen month old they're going to return to ask her formal training to make sure the dogs had that down pat they'll perform a blindfold test and they're going to spend about three months here at learning the routes learning how to guide add visually impaired him. And at the end of that three months their acts the. Clients and their new guide dogs taking trips to the deeds to the city even practicing how to find a seat at different types of restaurants. Until finally everybody dogs and handlers had home together life changing forever for both parties. It's this kind is. Just so deep he just fallen in love with them and they fall in love with you and you're a teen.

