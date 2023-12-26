Manhunt after mall shooting sent shoppers running for cover

Police in Florida are searching for the gunman behind what they describe as a targeted killing. An alleged accomplice is also on the run. ABC News’ Andrea Fujii has the details.

December 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live