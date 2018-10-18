Transcript for Marijuana stores in Canada are afraid of supply shortage

We turned out to Canada becoming the largest country to legalize marijuana for recreational use there were so many cells on the first day. There's already concern about supplies running out euros border officials have issued a warning to all Americans heading north. Pot smokers in Canada. Celebrating legal weed using deficit finally news different that was really believe you know Liam Neeson. Payment cast her British Columbia's only sanctions store customers lined up to get their first legal marijuana complete with the health warnings just all the varieties there and everything it was. Just a big sensory overload. Stores and several provinces are already concerned about supply. Because demand is so high and it's not just stores seen booming sells digital sales are also sky high. With more than part of Gaza and orders on one Canada stores web site and a matter of hours. The legalization to bring an estimated 400 million dollars in tax revenues per year. Prime minister Justin Trudeau says regulating we'd we'll take profits out of the hands of criminals and also allow the government to more effectively stop kids from getting their. Hands on that we are lifting the prohibition that's what legalization is to enable us to implement a comprehensive and far more effective system. A strict regulatory control that will bring regulatory control. But there're still rules and plays when it comes to consuming marijuana in Canada. Just hours after became legal Winnipeg police tweeted this image of the first ticket for driving while smoking. Along with the message just like alcohol consuming Canada's is legal. And like alcohol consuming it in your vehicle it's not. The ticket shows that nearly 700 dollar fine of about 500 dollars in the US and at the border a new warning from American federal agents. The transportation of marijuana. To Canada and from canned goods to the west would be illegal in both countries. Meanwhile there's a growing demand for marijuana professionals in Canada one college has started a program preparing students for careers in the Canada's industry.

