Transcript for Mysterious death of Texas firefighter in Mexico

Mystery surrounds the death of a Texas firefighter and Mexico local authorities say his death was an accident. But the family apparently does not agree here's ABC's I need to resume and. This won't mean questions about a wedding anniversary that ended in tragedy. 35 year old Elijah snow a father of two in firefighter from Arlington Texas. Was found dead while celebrating his tenth wedding anniversary with his wife in Cancun. It's a shock to everybody. And a fire department and work. We're just were absolutely beyond heart broken. Nose body returning home with a hero's welcome water cannons from fire trucks honoring the arrival a week ago just does their vacation is getting started. Snow's wife called authorities when he failed to return from a bar. The local attorney general in Mexico says its nose body was found inside a bathroom window at a nearby hotel. Not the hotel where he and his wife for stain Mexican authorities say he died due to mechanical X sixty. Due to Jurassic abdominal compression but snow Stanley told Dallas station he TVT the sane they hired a local attorney who obtained photos that appear to show snows body was beaten ABC news has not attained those photos. The FBI does have international national and it got out all this is where rob Mexico. It garnered Biden. By tonight and authorities to help with investigators are making huge debt. There's no word yet on what stacked ceiling might heat next. Meanwhile ST department hasn't advisory who seek to reconsider its front to Mexico asks do you Google I don't Kobe nineteen. And I'm crime. There. Investigation continues Megan thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.