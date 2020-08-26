Transcript for National Dog Day

It's the best day of the year national dog day. Celebrate we're taking a trip down the Internet hall of fame from just pond who started Katy Perry video and now has ten point three million kids to Graham followers to tuna slightly less polished but just as good of a good boy. Doug the Pug who might seem basic at first but his celeb squad includes Joseph Jonas secure and The Backstreet Boys. And who can forget menswear dog who's taking a big bite out of the four legged fashion scene the Internet can't get enough in fact more than a billion dog related hash tags. Have been used on ins to Graham passed tag cute dog hash tag dog go. Hash tag dogs and bags. And even the trendiest new apps have gone to the dogs as well as tech stocks kind of five challenge. You'd fourteen point seven million times making pops channeled their hitter Barton. And over on Twitter eight point eight million people follow we rate dogs which is an account that does just that. For example. This is Ziggy he's practicing saying hi to the other dogs in the neighborhood just moved here and would love to make a good first impression fourteen out of ten were this Popper is heal the she's had a lovely day by the pool. Her goggles were a little bait but they Napster suit so it's fine twelve at a ten. But why is the Internet so obsessed what is it about our dogs recent research from Japan's as Abu university shows that levels of oxy Towson spike when humans and their dogs. Gaze into each other's eyes. Mirroring an effect observed between mothers and baby beats its puts perfect reasoning my sweet pops like this. Or suspicious doubtful this or helpful hounds like this. Just go to show that national dog day is always something to scream about. Great news adoption numbers have been sorting this year Google says adopt a pet searches have surged 335%. Since we've been staying home. For info on how to adopt or Foster check out animal league dot court. Mike Oxley tungsten levels are through the roof on sat out that polls have gotten a little about.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.