-
Now Playing: Tips on how to prepare for coronavirus apex
-
Now Playing: Recovering COVID-19 patients could help find the cure
-
Now Playing: Javits Convention Center set to open as 2,500 bed hospital
-
Now Playing: Minorities disproportionately affected by coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Thousands of Michigan health care workers are sick
-
Now Playing: US sees deadliest day of coronavirus outbreak
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus patients detail the road to recovery
-
Now Playing: Why it's not a good idea to sleep at different times each night
-
Now Playing: Dr. Jen Ashton breaks down latest COVID-19 numbers
-
Now Playing: New York suffers its highest single-day spike in deaths
-
Now Playing: African Americans hit hard by COVID-19
-
Now Playing: How an athlete used his skill set to help small businesses and healthcare workers
-
Now Playing: Finding financial peace amid the coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: Utah congressman gives update on COVID-19 recovery
-
Now Playing: Mississippi is declared a major disaster area amid the coronavirus outbreak
-
Now Playing: Latest developments on coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus daily update: April 7, 2020
-
Now Playing: Hospital staff writes inspiring messages of hope for COVID-19 patients