Transcript for Much needed protective gear arriving in the US

This morning desperately needed protective gear is arriving in the US on three planes. Part of an effort by the White House and other countries called project air bridge on board nearly 3000000 and 95 masks and surgical masks. More than eleven million gloves along with gallons and other supplies New York's governor says the state is in great need of equipment despite reinforcements from around the world. I understand what they're dealing with -- in the stand they're being asked to do the impossible. Video from the New York Times shows Brooklyn hospital center's icu push to the limit 13 of its doctors and nurses are out sick. And even landed in the icu. I don't raise just to be home goes mainly near Los Angeles Durham police in an ER nurses finally home. But is still an oxygen after being hospitalized with the virus for nine days. WiMax lay in bed gone. All acts not barely breathe and I didn't want to be on a ventilator every excuse and a leader. Related. In mirrors Vera joins a list of health care workers who've quit calling the risk to great. This isn't getting any better. There isn't not there. Mary says she walked away from her job in Chicago to protect her family. I'd rather be without pay for a couple weeks and look for another Arab and it remembers. Near Orlando Florida nurse Kyle McBride has been living separately from his wife and four kids for weeks already. Through mom lock arms and join the community and be united. So we can get this virus over written ringgit or normal lives. Com were all heroes and in Minnesota Leonel Hernandez's leading her husband and three young children for two months of travel to New York to help hospital workers there. We talked to vote should I just stay here and wait until they need is greater in Minnesota. But one thing that I think push me over the edges the fact that they need is so great in New York re. Color that she's a super hero. No like she's not a real superhero dad I'm I guess she is she's a super nurse. The hero indeed at Leon is heading out to New York later this week.

