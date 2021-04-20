Transcript for NFL star retires

Two years ago quarterback Alex Smith suffered an injury so horrifying it nearly cost him his light more than a dozen surgeries later that he was miraculously back in the NFL. Now he's leading the game but on his own terms here's ABC's mega divers in. This could mean quarterback Alex meets retiring after a remarkable comeback to everyone out there. Whether you're a part of. Niner nation the cheese kingdom for the Burgundy and gold. I think you and after sixteen years of giving this game and everything I've got I can't wait to see what else is possible. He's a gruesome injury came on this play in twenty. He suffered spiral in compound fractures to his TB and media. About two Smith is hurt. Badly. After seventeen surgeries and a bacterial infection eating and is laid. His entire body when to septic shock. At one point it was unclear he would even survive. Very quickly we're talking about saving his life after a year of intense rehab in city down to 2019 season. Craig after it's gonna. Snit over teen beyond returning last fall to Dickey who lives. He was named comeback player of the year. This all started. And as a father and husband meat from mead expects its work began wonder and what if anything I would ever be able to do with my kids what are wiped again. He says a recent trip with his sons and his dad helped make the decision. About his future and clear. I'm so excited about what else is out there and most of all. 22 experienced it. With my family ended in to have no limitations. Absolutely. He became a free agent he had in his car date. He got her inspiration from servicemen and winning greater suffered similar injuries. We are just incredible Odyssey his journey that man has so much more life to live.

