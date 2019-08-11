Transcript for Nike responds to claims of abuse

Turnout to a star athletes explosive new claim against Nike. Mary Kane says the company's training program for elite runners forced her to lose weight and nearly drove her to suicide. And now Nike is responding. Overnight Nike firing back denying serious allegations from a champion runner once dubbed the fastest girl in America. I was emotionally and physically. Abused. By assistant at just seventeen years old Mary Kate was blowing away the competition. Winning a gold medal at the 24 team world junior championships and two national titles. She became the youngest American track athlete to make a world championships team. And was signed with Nike strange training program called the organ project. But now Cain is coming forward claiming the program's coach Alberto Salazar and other staffers physically and emotionally abused her. I was waiting tracking Holtz. I was told during practices that I was clearly act passed he had me Cain claims coaches constantly told her to lose weight. Causing her physical and mental health to deteriorate she says because of the alleged treatment she suffered five broken bones didn't have a period for three years and had suicidal thoughts are usually cut my legs. Guess I hated them for not running doctor aren't getting fatter. Nike shut down its organ project last month after the US doping agency suspended coats Alice are. Saying an investigation found multiple anti doping rule violations. This morning Nike is denying cain's allegation saying. These are deeply troubling allegations which have not been raised by Mary or her parents before. Adding Mary was seeking to rejoin the organ project in Alberta steam as recently as April of this year. And had not raise these concerns as part of that process. McCain says she still training in hopes to make the Olympics in Tokyo next summer. We hear more from her coming up later on Good Morning America.

