Transcript for Novak Djokovic removed from US Open

A stunning moment at the US open. Game Daniel. This morning Novak Djokovic the top tennis player in the world. Out of the tournament after this on court outburst. Djokovic smacking a ball out of frustration accidentally hitting a line judge directly in the throat leaving her gasping for air. Djokovic obviously stunned by the accident he can be seen saying I'm sorry as he walks over to the collapsed. Woman there was my question she was in a lot of pine minutes later with medics fireside. Officials determined the injury was too serious the judge was out of the match and despite his pleas for leniency. Djokovic was out of the open. Of course he didn't do this on purpose nobody suggesting that he did it on purpose but he was in control of what he did. What he did was wrong and he asked to pay the price. In a statement the US tennis association calling his actions dangerous or reckless with negligent disregard of the consequences. The US TA finding Djokovic 101000 dollars and stripping him of all ranking points he earned at the turn immense. There ruled us out of that rose. Djokovic who was the favorite to win the turn of mint. Apologizing Sunday night on social media. Sane this whole situation has left me really sad and empty adding I need to go back within and were coming disappointment and turn this all into a lesson from I growth and evolution as a player and human dean. Sunday's incident reminiscent of this moment from two years ago. When Serena Williams automatically loss to gain. After arguing with an umpire about a coaching penalty in the US open finals. And this morning Joseph this is seeking a possible second find persecuting me to press conference after the Max. In addition to the quarter than a dollar in prize. Was forced to four.

