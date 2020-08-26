Transcript for Officer’s wife found dead in patrol car

This Maureen. Questions swirling over the death of a Miami police officer's wife. They are hurting our proteins so I only can imagine. What they are going to go. 56 year old Clara Paulino found dead in her husband's a police patrol SUV after getting trapped in the vaccine for hours in the middle of the day as temperatures soared into the ninety's. I can't imagine I don't think anybody can to lose your life in that way. It's pretty horrific and so were all pretty shocked by her husband had parked on the cited the house after coming home from his overnight shift. Sometime later she went to the SUV apparently looking for some dean and got trapped in the back. With no cell phone to call for help. Her family finding her hours later she ratings. Wonderfully cheered and closed our. Eyes speak. The Miami Herald reports the partition between the back in front seat. May have prevented her from being able to honk the horn and officials say the doors lock automatically when they close. One neighbor saint evidence from inside the vehicle shows Paulino quote clearly panicked to get out. If you get off paramedic and god awful season. Predicted just an unfortunate situation. Upon this this at a Boston ends at hospital us. May unclear what she may have been looking for investigators confirmed their regroup to act. An accident.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.