Transcript for Oprah releases new royal interview clip as UK reacts

Overnight bucking ham palace remaining silent more than 24 hours after Prince Harry and meg in Markel exposed a deep rift in the royal family were you silent. Or were you silent. The latter. And late last night over releasing new portion of the interview where meg in discusses the invasion of privacy she experienced after marrying into the family. If you're at work and you have a photograph of your child on your desk and your co worker says only Goucher kids so cute that's fantastic can I see your phone seconds he all the pictures of your child. You don't know the simple picture and comfortable sharing with you. In the interview the couple detailed explosive allegations against the family including conversations about how dark their baby's skin color would be. About it's. How dark your baby Disco. Potentially and what that would meaner look like who. And you're not gonna tell me who had the conversation. I think that be very damaging to them. It's still unknown who made the alleged comments but Prince Harry told Oprah after the interview it was not the queen or Prince Philip. He did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure that I knew and if I had an opportunity to share it. That it was not his grandmother mother nor his grandfather. That were part of those conversations. Meg and also revealing the stresses of real life culture to consider suicide. And she says the family denied her any mental health support. By went to one of the most senior people to stand ten get help. They said. My heart goes out you because I see. How bad it is but there's nothing we can do to protect you because you're not a paid employee of the institution. This morning reports from London say the palace is reeling from the interview the guarding with the headline. Palace in crisis. Following devastating racism claim the real and a surfer I TV news writing the couple had effectively loaded up a B 52 bomber. Will it over Buckingham Palace and then unloaded their arsenal right about it but some longtime royal watchers and much of the British public. Are coming to the monarchies defense. Already they have to the point of insulting about it four year old woman and have found rest of the family and leaving unsavory. Let's of unsavory. Remarks about racism. British TV host piers Morgan calls the interview it disgusting slur on the royal family sorry you are coming it might want to in a minute. I'm just gonna say while I'm gonna say prank this is a too loud trash a song of all royal family of the monarchy. Of the everything the clean as woods subtle harmful but. This morning many critics say the interviews as scheming assessments of the royal family in these changing times that could rock the monarchy for years to com. It's Jewish. Is there really are but he has. In the past number of years found wants to be bouncing me out of touch with its own people.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.