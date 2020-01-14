Transcript for Oscar nominations controversy

How Theres no there. So good. Unless you ask the academy. Instead Florence pews snuck into the race for supporting actress for little women. Sharing this photo of the exact moment she found out not hiding her excitement or much else Kathy Bates also getting a surprise nod in that category at taking beats getting a shout out from her water boy costar Adam Sandler who was left out of the race for best actor. Sandler tweeting. Bad news sand man gets no love from the academy good news sand man can stop wearing suits. Congrats to all my friends who got nominated especially mama. Bates responding in kerik turned I love you my Bobby Boucher you was robbed but mama loves you. Sandler is in good company there and snub city Eddie Murphy Robert De Niro and Tarrant Edgerton who just won a Golden Globe for rocket man. All failures to launch according to Oscars there. And yet again no female nominees for best director what are we say to that east are ranked. And another queen iced out by the academy. Queen beat the unsafe snubbed for best original song. The academy not in good spirits I guess. And the same shut out for awkward Fino who won best actress at the Golden Globes for her performance in the stairwell he you know I wanted to believe. It's that it was a good thing there are a few good things to come from its when he Tony nominations Scarlett Johansson picked up her first Oscar nominations plural. Supporting actress for tojo rabbit and best actress for marriage story. Your emotions running high for sir scar Jo is the first double acting nominee in thirteen years. Humor and. And one more silver lining in the race for Oscars golds Cynthia revote the sole actor of color to get a nod this year saying quote. Two received two Oscar nominations for a film paying tribute to Harriet Tubman a person whose heart and spirit are the embodiment of courage. Makes this morning's news beyond anything I could ever an action.

