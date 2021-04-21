Transcript for Pandemic-related shortages sending prices higher

We turn out to some unwelcome news for your wallet more companies are raising prices due to the pandemic. Here's ABC's meg in Terre resilient. This morning some popular household items will soon cost you more due to pandemic related supply issues Procter & Gamble is expected to hike prices between four in 9%. On BD products adult diapers and feminine care brands beginning in September. The company which also owns tide detergent and Sharman toilet paper says some of those products will also be getting more expensive. It follows a similar price hike last month by rival Kimberly-Clark. Which makes hand he's diapers and Scott paper products. What's happening is yep pent up demand due to Kobe and that's been combined with you don't have all the workers back to work. So that's creating a classic supply demand imbalance. Americans hitting the road this summer will also be paying more when it comes to rental cars. That's because of the shortage of vehicles. Don't cars headed pennant terrible business situation during the pandemic. And so they sold off armed and and in some cases much as half of their fleet. And auto companies have been forced to scale back production. Due to a shortage of semiconductor chips the problem now trickling down to the car rental counter. And some markets like Hawaii and Florida. We're seeing up to 300%. Increases so will cost you your car can be way more than your flight these days. Another industry under new pressure video streaming services after months of being stacked inside Americans are watching less TV. Netflix stock fell sharply Tuesday after the company reported a slowdown in subscriber growth. Consumers are now dropping streaming services at a record rate. Back to those prices and grocery store Coca Cole had announced it will also be right. Another actor in all of this is bracing for teaching class gas prices are Ritchie three dollars an hour each line. Me and hemming and think you.

