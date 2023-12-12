Partial building collapse caught on camera

Crews say they found no bodies in the rubble after the partial collapse of a seven-story building in New York. ABC News' Derricke Dennis has the new video.

December 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live