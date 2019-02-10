Transcript for Passionate performance

Volley from us on this Wednesday morning a passionate percussionist and his newfound fame Alan Johnson became an Internet star actor cameras captured. Quite a performance. At his high school football game will dance reports that spilled out of a special guest spot on Jimmy Kimmel. He may be on the sidelines. But there's no doubt Alan Johnston is to start a big show. I love all of it I love performing I just loved the wonderful music and look and the meaning behind. And the Internet loves Dallas right back I never being like me who would make public about that the tweets of support coming in double time. This kid is a national treasure. We must protected at all costs. This kid is my spirit and a passion personified we should all it. That Heinz deli marching to the beat of its own dropped all the way to Hollywood. You look back and you're the only good thing in America right now I think you're just gonna get tea all that you. Gilbert Arizona native appear in a Jimmy Kimmel Live last night his newfound fame has been a long time coming. And after right thing worst performer played music. He voted always noted Meehan had you spoken about it and I enjoyed it. An affinity for the spotlight not surprising but get fixed Allen only recently took up drowning. I am actually trombone player. But in marching band a kid protection. Because it was something that fit me more because of the performance aspect proof that practice makes perfect but passion. It's a star failings and give everything and that's like Hannity every time you like give other people say that. I had. Despite his obvious star quality and all star artistry Dell and plans on studying engineering in college because he says he's. Just as passionate about that few. There have this morning stay with us for Good Morning America I'm agree day.

