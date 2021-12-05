Transcript for Paw-fect match

Cuteness overload in three TDs grace and I'm like these people paid big yeah. You know they agree yeah from the moment she was born marvel was. Dusty for something beating the Golden Retriever born without a front right law. He really wanted to play there can't LNG. UI. And seven year old Paxton Williams has a prosthetic leg. Which means his bond with marble was immediate. Yeah instantly fell in your area where ego and and it's. Erickson has the voting aren't Paxton was born extremely premature. An infection in his right leg stunting the limbs growth. Three years ago packs and parents making the difficult decision to have it amputated. But Paxton has never let his difference hold him back. Yeah unlike any utter. General lawyer running around playing. I don't have a doctor yeah do all of cloning a year old and art doesn't hurt now you know there. All energy again is mom and dad saying they already see how marble helps packs didn't share his own story with friends and neighbors. What is it makes you guys see this bond formed between Paxton. I think it's just awesome that Paxson has that allowed her boys aren't Indians already get from scooter rides at sunset trail hikes in the woods packs didn't and his new pot marble proving to be up off its. Match and then the manner and. These she is infinitely worse late December. Island Enron here they're like yeah niggardly kindred spirit here. Let's spin but you don't forget though that hasn't. Sell many kids' days. Marvel might need a prosthetic of her own as she gets older and grows bigger but for now she had an accident as these are playing just fine tax told me by the way he has big plans for adventures in the woods this summer. With his new best friend mark. You guys I'm also submitting the story to Disney it right now I'm writing the scripts the exact. There ever friends. They know that's another reason now I know I'm just gonna go adopt one legacy is again that here so now I'm I come with Ian. Think that could festival in my apartment is set up tonight as borrow Archie for the vote. And time anytime but yeah lots of titles are going to be involved dot the of course and I have to introduce our today and URLs please. We have to initiate you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.