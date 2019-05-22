Transcript for Pelosi to meet with House members about impeachment investigations

Now to Washington the growing split among Democrats over impeachment as the issue a new round of subpoenas to former members of the trump administration. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is holding a meeting today aimed at camping down calls for impeachment. But some members of our party are running out of patience with president front stonewalling their efforts to get to the bottom of the mole report. This comes as we learn about a new poll that reportedly shows the president falling behind in some key battleground states ABC's Marcos are happy has more from Washington. Good morning Mona. Good morning Tenet it is eight constitutional power struggle between two branches of government and for Democrats. The impeachment debate gets more complicated as 20/20 inches closer. Democrats faced with the dilemma as president drop holds true to his bound to find all congressional subpoenas. This situation growing more complicated after the White House instructed former counsel Don again. Two defied a subpoena chairman Jerry now blur now threatening to hold began in contempt of congress hours subpoenas are not optional. On Twitter president trump fired back blasting Democrats for what he called a quote fishing expedition. This committee will hear is them against testimony. Even if we have to go to court to secure it. But Nadler not deterred by the stonewalling issuing two or subpoenas to former White House communications director hope picks and another aid. A growing number of Democrats now saying that's not enough and are urging party leaders to begin an impeachment inquiry against the president's House Speaker Nancy Pelosi caught in the middle will meet with members today to push for investigations. Over impeachment. The speaker this are you under increased pressure keeps the president. When caucus. Today Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are set to meet with the president to discuss a pending bipartisan infrastructure deal but overnight president Tron shifted gears demanding his new trade pact with Mexico and Canada. Come first. And president trump is also looking ahead to two point 18 the trump team is dismissing reports that an internal poll showed the president losing in key battleground states. Sources tell ABC news the result surprised some numbers of teen from. Particularly in states like Wisconsin. And Pennsylvania today Hanna Mona think you.

