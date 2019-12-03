Transcript for Pelosi says Trump is "not worth" impeaching

To Washington now we're House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is speaking out against impeachment proceedings saying president trump is not worth it. It comes as the battle rages on Capitol Hill over the president's new budget proposal which cause calls for cuts to Medicare among other programs. ABC's Stephanie Ramos is here at the latest Stephanie good morning. Good morning the president doesn't seem to be too discouraged by his defeat during the last fight over a border wall funding his new budget. Asks for even more money. All the while house Democrats continue to investigate. Just as house Democrats begin to investigate everything for president Trump's finances to his communications with Russia to his family. But this is all about setting the stage for impeachment proceedings. That's pretty clear. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi now saying she's opposed to moving to impeach the president. Pelosi telling the Washington Post I'm not for impeachment unless there's something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan. I don't think we should go down that path because it divides the country and he's just not worth it. Pelosi seemingly more interested in seeing Democrats beat trump at the ballot box. This comes on the same day the trump administration submitted its 20/20 budget proposal which Democrats say is dead on arrival. More than four point seven trillion in federal spending next year and trillions more in debt over the next decade. The president's new budget calls for 750. Billion in defense spending next year. A five per cent increase. In addition to eight point six billion for the border wall three billion more than what he asked for last year president trump also telling bright Barton use it right wing conservative site Monday. I don't want people that need welfare coming into the country. We have a problem. Because we have politicians that are not strong or they have bad intentions or they want to get votes however a recent Cato Institute study found that overall immigrants are less likely to consume welfare benefits. And when they do big generally consume a low word dollar Bally will benefit the native born Americans. While the president is asking for more funding for the border wall his budget proposal would affect spending in education energy and Medicare. And it would also called for some major cuts to Medicaid. Today all right separate setting up for another fight over at the budget to thank you.

