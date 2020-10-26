Transcript for Pence continues rallies despite 5 aides testing positive for COVID-19

Despite a small slip wall coming off air force to. And it cove it outbreak in his inner circle this weekend. Vice president Mike Pence shows no signs of slowing down holding a rally in North Carolina last night. We're all standing out here in the range. For one reason and one reason only. And that is in North Carolina. And America. Need full or more years of president Donald Trump and now live now. At least five people close to the vice president recently tested positive for Kobe nineteen pence aid Marty hopes testing positive Wednesday the White House then revealing pence is chief of staff mark short. Also tested positive short was seen here with the vice president Friday sources say president Trump's chief of staff wanted to keep the outbreak quiet. We don't give out that kind of ever information obviously march shorten a couple of the key staff around the vice president. Have have come down with a corona virus meadows then acknowledging this we're not going to control the pandemic we are going to control the fact that we get vaccines therapeutics and other mitigate why are we gonna Gary all academic group. Because it is a contagious virus just like the the little why not make efforts to contain what we are making efforts to contain it by running all over the country not wearing a mask yet to the vice president is doing that back back and forth. The White House says the vice president and the second lady tested negative Sunday and says pens will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel. Democratic vice presidential nominee come ally Harris who suspended campaigning when a member of her staff tested positive took aim at her opponent. I think what we have models. The right and good behavior and they should take Harley from. Meanwhile president trumpet the White House last night handing out candy to children of health care workers and military families. Overnight the trump teams seizing on Halloween spirit releasing this new ad mocking Joseph Biden as a zombie. Exhibits aggressive behavior craves human flesh and others incoherent moans and groans. We don't help we can prevent the zombie uprising. Despite all the ads in the two debates a new ABC news gives his poll shows the favorability of both candidates remains relatively unchanged since the summer. So far an unprecedented 58 million ballots have already been cast in the election lines stretched for blocks on the first day of voting in New York City. I feel it is most of the right to rule. And now a new push to secure ballots after surveillance video captured someone setting a drop off box on fire in Bostick. Officials say a 122. Ballots were inside 87 were able to be salvaged and processed. Carson on urgent directive this afternoon to secure. Dog drop boxes if at all possible of an Intel inside of in the sports facilities. Election officials say at least eight ballots in that box were destroyed the FBI is investigating.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.