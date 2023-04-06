Pence won’t appeal order to testify

The former vice president is now set to provide documents and testimony in the Justice Department’s investigation into the Jan. 6 attack. ABC News’ Justin Finch reports.

April 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live