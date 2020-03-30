Transcript for At least 4 people die on cruise ship headed to Florida

This morning nearly 2000 cruise line passengers are trapped in limbo. She. Tests the Holland America's on dobbs stranded at sea for more than two weeks as Rota virus spreads through this ship. So Rupert but we're stuck ship we check the morning. Teach us. Oh we're not healthy yes Suffolk. More than a 170 people on board are already sick with flu like symptoms. And at least four have died as a captain flights to get proper test delivered to the marine vessel. Like call upper east past. Holds a coach that morning. Separate honesty. Congress intense tests can talk Saddam's. This ship embarking on a south American voyage back on March 7. Only six days before the US asked all major cruise lines. To suspend their trips since then every port along the ship's path has shut down refusing to let does on dom dot. The ship forced to re route but was blocked of the Panama Canal because of sanitation concerns. Now after days of back and forth the ship is finally making its way through the canal. In route to Fort Lauderdale were passengers will at long last be able to set foot on land. An overnight new doubts were raised about the ship's final destination Fort Lauderdale mayor says. He's working to come up with another option.

