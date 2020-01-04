Transcript for 4 people die on stranded cruise ship

This morning I knew pleas from families as the fate of a cruise ship plagued by the rotavirus hangs in the balance. There's no tying. These people need to get up Bichette there people and or L or at least 200 passengers on this Holland America ship are now showing flu like symptoms. From 179. A few days ago at least nine of those sick passengers have tested positive for the virus. Four others have died. But the ship cannot injure American waters without permission. And it's been turned to wave from all other boards sparking a fierce battle about whether it should be allowed to dock in Florida. Just to drop people off at the place where you know what. We're having the highest number of cases right now you know just just doesn't make a whole lot of sense. What are we going to get. But bishop go back out to see it meant just look around but people die. The ship could arrive in Florida as early as tomorrow and the cruise line is promising to transport all the passengers once they disembark. But Florida's governor says patients should be treated out it sees it nobody out land is put at risk. 'cause garner are unanimous approval to meet international want to know in. The boat overnight. Did not yet then when he can't meet yet. Xanana. And ask thank you.

