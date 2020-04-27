Transcript for Many people feeling ‘quarantine fatigue’

This morning were getting the first look at what restaurants in America could soon look like there's a group of people do are ready to come out are ready to enjoy restaurants again. Beginning today restaurants in Georgia can resume dying and services some owners are to Warren on whether to re open. There's still many avenues and angles take your Al. And it's it's huge smile all the time. I went to edit. For restaurants said do you open today the experience for diners will be very different tables must now be at least six feet apart. Servers and staff must Wear a face mask. Only ten diners are allowed for 500 square feet of dining room space and no parties of six or more. Also allowed to reopen today in Georgia movie theaters and social clubs. This state began lifting restrictions over the weekend allowing bowling alleys barbershop salons engines to open. They have families they had him keep their children. There you'll pay their mortgages they don't. Several states are now moving forward with reopening this week South Carolina and Oklahoma already lifted restrictions for some businesses. Restaurants in rural areas of Tennessee will be allowed to open today some businesses will reopen today in Arkansas Colorado Mississippi and Montana. -- high heel and taxes will ease some restrictions Thursday. In some states the pressure to reopen is near a boiling point including Texas were a Dallas salon owner. Down to open in defiance of state orders tearing up my passion she was seeing. Hundreds of people gathered in Las Vegas demanding the governor give a date for lifting restrictions one report claims the city's jobless rate is nearing 25%. That's nearly double what it was during the Great Recession in 2008. I think the economic health is extremely. Ford and that's what it is right. In California a heat wave is testing stay at home mortars. Large crowds gathered this beach in Orange County. Making it nearly impossible to social distance and many of the beaches will reopened today in San Diego aren't. Where police arrested three protesters this weekend for violating stay at home orders. And this morning more evidence that quarantine fatigue is settling in. Using cell phone data researchers found the percentage of people staying home across the country has. And now White House task force coordinator doctor Deborah Burks warned protective measures will be needed into the summer season. Social distancing will be with us through this summer to really ensure that Weaver tacked to one another. And today the governors of Texas and New Jersey are expected to announce details of their states reopening plans.

