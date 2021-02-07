Transcript for Plans being made to demolish rest of Surfside condo building

This morning Florida officials are making plants are likely libeled the rest of the partially collapsed sampling towers fell. Martz Collins of the remaining structure shifting six to twelve inches overnight Thursday causing a safety scare for rescue workers. Giving our on going safety concerns about the integrity of the building. We're continuing to restrict access to the collapse. The job has been physically grueling and mentally don't think the workers pressing on some rescue workers also coming down with Kobe nineteen. President Biden thinking the crews for their sacrifice. These folks were always shown up no matter what. They're risking their lives the president and First Lady also spending three hours behind closed doors with grieving families and survivors of the collapse. Before making their week to a makeshift memorial honoring the victims the whole nation is mourning these families. They're gone through hell David blankley is still holding out hope that rescue workers who played his mother father and sister buried in the debris. I'm not ready eulogize. My family there's still hope there's also a lot of people. This morning questions still only growing about what caused the collapse and why major structural issues with a Condo were not addressed earlier. The Washington Post reporting five of the seven Condo board members resigned inch when he nineteen partially in frustration. Among them the board president who told the post. There were contentious debates with residents about working up money for the fifteen million dollars in repairs. ABC news learning individual Condo owners were on the hook for anywhere between 80000 dollars. To 336000. Dollars each. And as we head into the holiday weekend neighboring city Miami Beach has canceled its July 4 celebrations ad of risk factors that. Asking people to step outside holding their flashlights their phone standard candles. To sign a light for the victims injured. They think of that report.

