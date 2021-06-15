Transcript for Police investigate deadly shooting over mask

It would turn out of that deadly shooting at a supermarket the gunman had allegedly refused to Wear a mask it comes as we learn more. About a rising Kobe infections in several states and so does a more dangerous variant of the virus takes root. This morning police in Georgia are investigating a deadly dispute over a mask I don't know what we're coming from here. They see a cause to fire at this grocery store nearly into when a cashier asked him to cover story wells. Vacation out. Latest. Something's gotta go. The gunfire leaving the cashier dead and a deputy in the store security guard wounded. The alleged gunmen also injured now under wraps all are from supermarkets airplane spite of our math requirement had been growing more frequent. The FDA has received more than 3000. Reports of only passengers on planes this year. It says the overwhelming majority have been passengers refusing to Wear mask. The mass is in place or reason it's in place because not everyone reports Chan acts yet today California is dropping its math and social distancing mandates for vaccinated people. As cases decline in most of the country. The cupboard infectious or still rising in these eight states. According to the CDC the vaccination rate in all of these state except Hawaii is below the national average. It comes as health officials grew increasingly worried about a more dangerous variant of the Koran a virus known as delta first seen in India. It now accounts for nearly 10% of could be cases in the US. The delta appearance so serious British prime minister Boris Johnson has now delayed the UK's reopening plant. The good news doctors say the vaccines offer significant protection against the variant and we're at the state now we need every single person vaccinated to more people lining up for the shot. The city of Columbus the high heel is now offering to pay people a hundred dollars just to get vaccinated. My for the idea that idea I didn't even know I just got it's like yeah my mouth on the work. And wanting to keep in mind you have to be a resident of Columbus, Ohio to get that 100 dollars it's only for people who are getting vaccinated beginning today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.